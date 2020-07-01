Anand Mahindra says challenge accepted after Chinese editor’s dig at Indian goods

| By

SOURCE: CNBC TV18

The India-China border tension has been spilling on Twitter for a while now with taunts and provocations flowing thick and fast. Things got interesting a while back the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra responded to one such tweet by Hu Xijin the editor-in-chief of Global Times.

The Global Times editor while reacting to India banning 59 Chinese apps had taken a dig at India by tweeting, “Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can’t really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism.”

The M&M chief in a reply has called it a “motivating rallying cry for India Inc.” to respond.

“I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion,” Mahindra tweeted.

The government of India yesterday announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This list includes applications like TikTok which is easy on the most popular video-sharing app in India, file sharing app ShareIt, UC Browser and CamScanner.

The Chinese Embassy has called India’s move “discriminatory”. Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy, in a statement, said measure taken by India against Chinese apps “runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules”.