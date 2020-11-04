An Indian Army soldier wearing latest American extreme cold weather clothing

Indian soldiers stationed in eastern Ladakh will beat extreme weather by wearing a state-of-the-art dress that comes from America to escape the severe cold. The first consignment of special clothing from the US for Indian troops has arrived in the midst of a border dispute with China. These clothes will help the Indian soldiers to remain stationed at the border without difficulty even in the severe cold.

