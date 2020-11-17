Amit Shah slams Gupkar alliance; alleges it wants foreign forces to intervene in J-K

SOURCE: The Tribune

Ahead of the approaching DDC elections, the BJP is stepping up its ante against the PAGD. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Gupkar alliance, alleging that it wanted foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir and asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to respond whether they supported the “moves of Gupkar Gang”.

In a series of tweets, Shah said: “The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India.”

“Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere,” he wrote in another tweet.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it,” he said in another tweet.