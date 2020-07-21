Amidst India-China standoff, security agencies keeping close eye on Barahoti in U’khand

Even as India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh, security agencies are keeping a close watch on Barahoti – a remote area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district — that has seen multiple Chinese incursions in the past few years. Officials say that even though no Chinese incursion has been witnessed in the Barahoti area so far this year, a tight vigil is being maintained. “Our personnel are on the ground and keeping a close eye on the area. So far, the border has remained peaceful. We will continue to maintain tight vigil,” said an official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which has its presence in Barahoti as well as the Mana Pass, adjoining the border with China.

Barahoti has been claimed by the Chinese as part of their territory since the 1950s. Though meetings were held between the Indian and Chinese side in 1954 to sort the issue, a consensus could not be reached and the territory has remained in dispute ever since.Though the Chinese have crossed several times into the Barahoti sector, the incursions have increased in the last few years. In September 2018, Chinese soldiers were reported to have entered almost four km inside Barahoti. In July of the same year, PLA soldiers also had a face-off with local Garhwali shepherds here. And in the previous year, that is 2017, two helicopters suspected to have originated from China were spotted flying in Indian airspace at Barahoti. In 2014, too, Chinese Army choppers had entered into Indian airspace at Barahoti.

Explaining the importance of Barahoti, former Army officers said that the area is around 80 kilometer of pasture land surrounded by snow-capped mountains. “Because it is a prime pasture land which remains accessible during the summers as compared to the nearby areas which are covered with snow, the PLA and the Chinese government are eyeing the area. It is therefore necessary that India should maintain strong vigil in the area,” said Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd).

He added that even though Barahoti is smallest among the contested areas, it offers scope to the Chinese army to attempt coercion without investing much of their troops.