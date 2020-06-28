Amidst India-China military stand-off, over 400 terrorists ready to infiltrate Line of Control (LoC)

As Indian army is engaged with China in a tense military standoff along the Line of Control after the clashes in Galwan valley, the Pakistani army is trying to take advantage of this situation by sending terrorists on the Line of Control (LOC), sources in the Indian security agencies told Zee News.

Moreover, the Pakistani Army has also activated BAT (Border Action Team) to attack Indian security forces along the Line of Control. Several militant groups have also been seen in Pakistani army camps in areas adjacent to the LoC. The sources in the security agencies have revealed detailed information about the presence of terrorists in various areas who are preparing to infiltrate India.

In a launching pad located adjacent to the Gurez sector, 25-30 Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been reported. There are groups of more than 40 terrorists of Al Badar, Jaish and Lashkar on the launching pad adjacent to the mosquito sector.

More than 70 terrorists of Terrorist Revival Front (TRF), Lashkar, and Jaish are present on the launching pad adjacent to Keran sector, involved in the conspiracy to enter Kupwara. Meanwhile, more than 50 terrorists are present in the launching pad adjacent to the Tangdhar sector. The Pakistani army is also preparing for bat action in these areas.

A group of about 10 terrorists has been seen on the launching pad adjacent to the Naugam sector. Around 25 terrorists have been seen on the launching pad adjacent to Uri, who is preparing for bat action on Indian security forces along with the Pakistani army.

In the launching pad adjacent to Bimbhar Gali, 40 terrorists are looking to create trouble for the Indian security forces.According to security agencies, the Pakistani army is engaged in taking advantage of India’s tension with China. However, the sources revealed that the Indian army has been informed about the situation, and they are fully prepared to thwart any infiltration attempts.

Pakistan has still not been able to fathom the fact that India abrogated Article 370. Ever since the momentous decision taken by the Centre, Pakistan is engaged in executing terrorist conspiracies in the valley.

This year, the security forces have eliminated 111 terrorists, and all the major commanders of these terrorists have been killed.