Amid Pandemic fight in J&K, Army eliminated 22 ultras in April

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Indian Army kept up the pressure on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this month, as it killed 22 terrorists in April amid the fight against Covid. The Army, in two operations conducted within 24 hours on April 24 and 25, killed four terrorists in Anantnag and Pulwama districts. With this, the number of terrorists killed by the Army in April this year alone has gone up to 22, and the overall count of 2020 stands at 54.

Despite the Army’s commitment towards fighting coronavirus, the Army has ensured that terrorists remained on the run and tightened its noose around them. On Saturday morning, a joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the police launched a cordon and search operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them, resulting in an encounter in which two terrorists were killed.

On Friday, terrorists kidnapped a policeman from the Sheerpora area of Yaripora, Kulgam. A joint team of the RR, SOG and CRPF immediately cordoned off the area and launched a rescue operation. Terrorists were chased at Kharpora, leading to a brief gunfight in which both were killed, while a policeman was injured in the Arwani area of Anantnag district.

54 militants killed in 2020