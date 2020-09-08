Amid India-China standoff, Chinese PLA says Indian Army troops crossed LAC near south bank of Pangong Tso

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

An incident of firing was reported along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector where India and China are currently engaged in a standoff. The Chinese side alleged that the Indian Army ‘illegally’ crossed the LAC near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) alleged that India was stirring ‘regional tensions’ and called the Indian acion ‘severe military provocation’ – Chinese state media reported.

“We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again,” Colonel Shuili said in a statement.

“India’s actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments.”

PLA troops fired in the air to scare patrol: Sources

While the Indian Army has not given out any official statement yet, agency reports citing sources said that the Chinese side fired shots in the air to scare a patrol by the Indian troops.

India recently outflanked China when the Indian Army troops thwarted an attempt by the PLA to transgress into Indian areas near Chushul in Ladakh. The two armies are engaged in a bitter standoff since April-May over transgressions by PLA troops in several areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

In June this year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley even as China suffered a heavy casualty during the clashes. While diplomatic as well as military-level talks have been going on between the two sides, they have not yielded any results so far.