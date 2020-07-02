Amid India-China border tension,DAC to clear deal for 21 Mig-29 and 12 Su-30s

A multi-billion-dollar deal with Russia, in the pipeline for a long while, will be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council or DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three chiefs. The two issues that comprise this deal are the purchase of 21 MiG-29 fighter planes and the newer Sukhoi-30 MKI. About 12 Sukhoi jets are being purchased.

The deals come at a time of heightened border tensions with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The face-off began In the Galwan area of Ladakh in early May and is likely to continue for several weeks, maybe more. It is also a time when the Indian Air Force has been speaking about the loss of strength, with its old fighter jets retiring. Instead of 40 squadrons of fighters, the Indian Air Force has about 35. Two squadrons of the high-performance Rafale fighters are on their way. The first four to six are expected in late July. But it will take a while before all 36 arrive.

The MIG-29 has been with the IAF since the mid-Eighties and the arrival of a squadron plus of this fighter will be a help. A decision to upgrade the existing MiG-29 fighters has been taken. The Sukhoi-30, keeping in mind that the Rafale is yet to arrive, is the newest Indian fighter. Earlier, there had been a decision by the IAF not to acquire more of these fighters. They require two pilots and are seen as expensive to maintain. There had been servicing issues and also, other problems, many of which have been sorted out. The dozen aircraft are much needed keeping in mind the coming shortages of aircraft with more planes being retired.