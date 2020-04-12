Ambassador to Russia: pandemic will not affect India’s S-400 supply schedule

| By

SOURCE: TASS

The situation with the spread of coronavirus will not affect the schedule for the implementation of military contracts between Russia and India, in particular the supply of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. This was stated in an interview with TASS by the Ambassador of India in Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma.

“There was a slight shift in the supply schedule by two weeks, but all key contracts will be implemented in accordance with it, I do not expect any problems,” the diplomat emphasized, answering the corresponding question.

In February, Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, announced that the first batch of S-400s would be delivered to India by the end of 2021.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply of five regimental sets of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (air defense systems) worth more than $ 5 billion. Completion of supplies of the fifth regiment set of S-400 air defense systems is planned in the first half of 2025.