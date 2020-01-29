All Praise for His Doctor, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says Nurses Looked Like ‘Hoors’ After One Injection

| By

SOURCE: NEWS 18

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, in a controversial comment, said nurses, who worked at the hospital he was admitted to after suffering a fall from the stage, looked like a “hoors” after a doctor administered him an injection that calmed his pain.PM Khan was addressing an event when he narrated his ordeal of breaking bones, and casually said that after his pain was soothed the nurses appeared as “hoors” (deities).

“When I landed up at Shaukat Khanum Hospital after I fell from the stage during a 2013 election campaign, I was in deep pain due to the injuries I sustained. But when Dr Asim gave me the injection, all my pain was gone. It enabled me to make a speech as well and the nurses looked like “hoors” at that time,” he said amid a loud cackle in the audience.

Besides, Khan bantered saying soon after the injection was pushed into his body, he thought all his problems magically vanished, and so did his “memory”. “I didn’t even remember what I said. But when the injection’s effect went, my pain was back,” he said.

The Pakistan PM, then, urged the doctors and the nurses at the hospital to give him re-administer that injection and also “threatened” him with consequences for not doing his bidding. However, the doctors refused.