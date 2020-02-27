All I did was share anti-CAA protest photos, says Bangladeshi student asked to leave India

| By

SOURCE: ENS

A Bangladeshi student of Visva-Bharati University was allegedly asked to leave India for uploading photographs of the anti-CAA protests on Facebook. The first-year student, identified as Afsara Anika Meem, was asked by the Centre to leave the country for participating in ‘anti-government activities’, the Telegraph reported.

The 20-year-old student who had come to India in 2018 from Bangladesh’s Kustia is pursuing a Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts. The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office had issued a ‘leave-India’ letter dated February 14 after several students and faculty members of the varsity took to the streets to protest against the contentious Act passed by the Parliament in December.

However, Afsara claimed that she had not participated in any rally but merely put photographs on the social media platform out of curiosity, following which she was heavily trolled by a section of fanatics.

“I am still unable to understand what wrong I have committed to face such a punishment. I posted a few photographs out of curiosity as many of my friends had participated in the protest rally. But when I found that a particular group of people was trolling me on social media, I immediately deactivated my Facebook account. I am really innocent. When I received the letter from the department today, a dark sense of grave loss gripped me. I came to India to study at Visva-Bharati as I dream to be an artist. I don’t know what will happen to me now,” Afsara told the newspaper.

As per the report, sources in the Bangladesh deputy high commission said they were not aware of the notice sent to Afsara.