Al-Qaeda suspect arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

| By

SOURCE: IANS

A suspected Al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from the Quila area of Bareilly district. The arrest was made on Thursday ater the ATS team got a tip-off that a person named Mohammed Shoeb a.k.a Abu Mohammed Ali, who has been completely radicalised by Al-Qaeda, was trying to mobilise youths using social media applications.

When an ATS team from Lucknow, along with their local officer Manjeet Singh, raided a house in Bareilly, they found the person operating the account was actually Inamul Haq, 28, who lived there with his younger brother. Haq was unemployed and was active on several social media applications under different names. He has been charged with several crimes by the ATS police station in Lucknow.

A member of the ATS team said that, “We have recovered much evidence to establish Inamul’s connection with Al-Qaeda. He was using social media for diverting youths to terrorism. Our probe is on.”

Meanwhile, ATS sources said that Inamul Haq has been brought to Lucknow on transit remand.

Offensive literature related to Al-Qaeda has been found to be stored in his mobile phone which has been seized for further investigations.