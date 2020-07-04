Ajay Devgn to make film on sacrifice of Indian Army at Galwan valley

SOURCE: ENS

Ajay Devgn is all set to produce a film honouring the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army personnel who died in a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. The yet to be titled project will be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP. It is not yet confirmed if Devgn will act in the movie since the cast hasn’t been finalised yet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film on social media. “IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film,” he wrote on Twitter.

On June 15, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. In the fight, some soldiers either fell or were pushed into the river, officers said. Some bodies were recovered from the river while others had signs of being brutalised. A few soldiers died of hypothermia.

Apart from this project, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will have its digital premeire on Disney Plus Hotstar.