Ajay Devgn looks impressive as IAF pilot Sq Ld Vijay Karnik in Bhuj The Pride of India first look

It seems as if for Ajay Devgn, the new year 2020 is going to be an amazing one. The actor who has completed a journey of 100 films in his career of Bollywood films will also be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in one of his upcoming films which is titled Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The first look of the actor in a completely new avatar was shared by the director of the film Abhishek Dudhaiya on social media on the very first day of the new year.

Ajay will be seen donning the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film which will open on the theatres a day before Independence Day. Talking about the film, it tells a story of bravery, selflessness, and commitment that was shown by ordinary people apart from the armed forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Captioning the look, Abhishek wrote, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.” Have a look:

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash along with others like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon, and singer-actor Ammy Virk. Talkinga bout working with the actor, Pranitha told IANS, “Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut. There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film.”

For the unversed, Ajay’s upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also based on a warrior and co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. It is slated to release on January 10. Watch the trailer here: