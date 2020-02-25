Airspace violation by Pak along border in R S Pura?



SOURCE: TNN

With heightened security along the international border due to US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, there was panic in a village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ranbir Singh Pura assembly constituency on Monday morning over alleged violation of Indian airspace by a Pakistan Air Force aircraft.

A few hours before Trump’s arrival in India, villagers living along the international border in RS Pura allegedly saw — at around 11.45 am — a Pakistani aircraft flying in Indian airspace. “Panic gripped the border residents on seeing a Pakistan aircraft on the Indian side. The villagers immediately reported the matter to the police,” sources said, adding that the aircraft immediately returned to Pakistani airspace.

There is no official confirmation of the alleged airspace violation from the Border Security Force. Pakistani aircraft had violated Indian airspace in Lam valley of Nowshera sector, in Rajouri district, on February 27, 2019 and the Indian Air Force pushed the Pakistani jets back. On January 19, 2011, two Pakistani aircraft violated the airspace close to the international border in R S Pura.