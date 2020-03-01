Airforce employee under scanner for leaking information

A clerical staffer with the Indian Airforce (IAF), identified as Radheshyam Pandey, was rounded up during a joint action by the intelligence wings of IAF and city police from Narmada Colony on Friday. Four mobile phones were seized from him. Pandey is learnt to be under the scanner for leaking information. The IAF sleuths are now scanning the contents of the mobile phones and contact details in them. The deleted messages, images and other contents are being recovered by cyber experts. He is learnt to be working at the administrative office of the IAF at Vayusena Nagar. Pandey had access to some crucial information which the intelligence wing feels he may have passed on to some handlers.

It’s learnt that Pandey was whisked away from his rented apartment following a sweeping search. He is learnt to be under the scanner for espionage.

Intelligence agencies have started probing Pandey’s contacts and network. He is still being grilled by the IAF.