Airbus to showcase latest military products at Lucknow Defence Expo

| By

SOURCE: Business Standard

Global aerospace major Airbus will showcase its latest military products and defence technologies at the 11th edition of National Defence Expo (DefExpo) scheduled during February 5-8, 2020 in Lucknow.Airbus will demonstrate its “capabilities and commitment” to kick-start a defence industrial base in India, according to a press communique. The exhibits will include models of C295 aircraft, which is reckoned as a tough, reliable and high-performer with envious lifecycle costs and performance on short or unpaved runways.

Airbus has bid to manufacture the C295 in India together with Tata Advanced Systems. Besides, the visitors will learn about the combat-proven A330 MRTT, the only new generation aerial refueller in full service today.

“Airbus is uniquely placed to participate in the ambitious growth journey of the Indian defence industry and take it to new heights. DefExpo is a key platform to showcase our commitment to the country’s ever-growing aerospace and defence needs,” Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia, said.

In addition, exhibits of the AS565 MBe Panther, the H145M and the H225M helicopters will be on display.

Meanwhile, Airbus has offered to build the Panther or the H145M in India under the government’s Strategic Partnership (SP) model for the Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) programme.

The H225M has been offered as part of the Naval Multi Role Helicopter (NMRH) programme. Designed to cater to all the needs of India’s armed forces, these helicopters would be produced in India in partnership with Mahindra Defence.

The several defence projects that Airbus India is participating in will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, skilling of people, technology absorption and will catalyse the local supplier base, the company mentioned.

Airbus currently works with more than 45 suppliers in India, and the annual procurement from them is worth more than $650 million.

Its network of dedicated Indian suppliers provides engineering and IT services, aerostructures and materials for several of Airbus’ leading aircraft. Over 7,000 people, including 1,500 engineers, are currently employed across Airbus projects in the country.

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners.

The company is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Top defence manufacturers in USA, Russia, Australia, Israel, Germany etc are expected to participate in the event, which is being organised in Lucknow at the initiative of defence minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the constituency in Lok Sabha.

In his recent visit to Lucknow, Singh had said this edition of Expo would be the largest in terms of the exhibition area and number of national and international participants, apart from the value of memorandum of understanding (MoU) expected to be signed.