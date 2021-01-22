Airbus to show advanced aircraft, choppers at Aero India

| By

SOURCE: DHNS

Aviation major Airbus will showcase a wide selection of its advanced aerospace technologies and services at the Aero India 2021 exposition, all set to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here from February 3 to 5. Airbus exhibits will be located at Stand B.2.6 in Hall B. On display will be a scale model of the C295, medium transport aircraft and a digital display of the A330 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) aircraft.

Scale models of the multi-role helicopter H225M and the AS565MBe Panther, the all-weather, multi-role force multiplier will also be on display.

The S850 Radar will also be there on a digital platform, a high-power satellite offering SAR capabilities.

It can monitor multiple targets with frequent revisits.

A company release said that visitors to the Airbus pavilion can learn about the aviation major’s ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives.