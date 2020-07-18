Air war over Aksai Chin: How China is at a great disadvantage

Chinese Army: Sitting Ducks: I make this statement with utmost responsibility. No Army operations can happen without Air Defence cover. Only Air defence cover that Chinese army can have its integral Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs). SAMs have their own issues, starting with issues of range, requirement of radar (which are susceptible to jamming) and Army’s inability to operate outside the Air Defence envelope provided by their SAMs. Do not count S-400 as integral AD weapon. S-400 is a mammoth system which can be moved but cannot be hidden. If moved forward it will be taken out by Mirage 2000 using Crystal Maze or Su-30 with Brahmos or from a Surface launched Brahmos. Chinese Army will be severely constrained in movement and operations. Once their Air Defence weapons are addressed by IAF through SEAD / DEAD (Suppression / Destruction of Enemy Air Defence) PLA will be sitting ducks for IAF to pick and target. Adding to their woes is approach to Galwan valley which provides no natural protection (it’s an open desert), making interdiction by IAF fighters and attack helicopters even easier.

Chinese Rocket Force: This used to be called Second Artillery, an independent force which has more of Surface to Surface missiles (SSM) than Rockets in them. It is called Rocket force because in Mandarin Rocket & SSM are called rockets. Imagine two things, firstly firing an SSM against any country. Target country cannot know whether it is nuclear tipped or not. Therefore, target country is free to respond the way it perceives. Taking worst case scenario, nothing stops India retaliating with its IRBM. Will China take that chance? Secondly, conventionally tipped these SSMs are what I call ‘Non Return Fighter Aeroplane’. They are as costly as a fighter aeroplane carrying a 500 kg bomb (Su 30 carries 8 tons of bombs) and they are one time use only. Will a Chinese general press the button unless he is damn sure of the target? Will he fire against a target that can move (Like aeroplanes / army forces on ground)? Will he fire against a target on whom accurate intel is not available? All these making mountain out of a mole hill by arm chair enthusiasts can’t be far from reality. These doomsday chiliasts need to study more and look at things logically.

What will be the Outcome for China?

Answer to this question is quite simple, it will be a one long graveyard from Galwan to Kashgar and Lhasa. China cannot afford fighting with India in the area that it has shown its tentacles. Xi Jinping is being advised by Generals who do not know Air War. He is being led down the garden path by generals with ambition. If push comes to shove and if the war happens, I hope they commit massive force in this region for IAF to do target practice and decimate them even before it encounters our army.