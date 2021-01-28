Air show: Helicopter making ability to be on display

India will showcase its helicopter making ability at the Aero India (from February 3 to February 5) in Bengaluru and set an ‘India Pavillion’. India is one of the seven countries in the world with the capability to produce and support helicopters throughout the life cycle.

Aiming to depict the journey and potential of indigenous copter making ability, the India Pavilion will be business-centric and customer-focused and will showcase the indigenous flagship products operating in military and civil sectors. Maintenance, repair and overhaul abilities for copters are available in India and future technology will be showcased.