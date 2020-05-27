Air Force operationalises 2nd Squadron of indigenous Combat Aircraft-Tejas

The Indian Air Force has operationalised its new squadron “Number-18 – Flying Bullets” with the Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas today. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria launched it at the Sulur airbase near Coimbatore. The Flying Bullets serves as the second Indian Air Force squadron to operate with the modern multi-role fighter aircraft LCA Tejas. The first squadron to operate with the aircraft known as the Number-45 Flying Daggers is also headquartered at the same base.

AIR correspondent reports that the indigenously developed light fighter aircraft LCA Tejas is certified with the “Full Operational Clearance” standard. It is a tailless, fourth generation, compound delta-wing aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is equipped with fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics and multimode radar. Its structure is made of composite material.

The supersonic combat aircraft is considered the lightest and the smallest of its kind. Their new home, the Flying Bullets squadron, was initially formed in 1965 and has the distinction of being the first to land in and operate from Srinagar. It was decorated with the highest gallantry medal Param Veer Chakra which was awarded posthumously to its Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon for his valiant action during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The squadron has been revived on the 1st April this year at the Sulur base. It is set to further augment India’s defence of her air frontiers.