Ahead of Independence Day, security forces bust terror-financing network in Jammu, arrest 6 LeT associates

| By

SOURCE: TIMES

Ahead of the Independence Day on August 15, the security forces on Saturday busted a terror-financing network in Jammu that was assisting Pakistan based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“On inputs about a terror-financing network in Jammu that is assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu interrogated one Mudasir Farooq Bhat. During interrogation, he admitted about his links with LeT,” news agency ANI quoted Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, as saying.

After interrogating Bhat, the police got to know about other associates and arrested five men who were also helping the terror group in carrying out terrorist activities.

“On further interrogation, we gathered more information from MF Bhat and arrested five other people associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba – Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir, the Jammu IGP said.

Singh further stated that there was no specific input whether they were planning to carry out attacks on August 15. However, they wanted to reactive the group to plan something big in the near future.

“We don’t have any specific information regarding any activity that they were planning on the August 5 or 15, but yes the attempt was to reactivate and probably, they were planning something bigger in future,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had said that Pakistan is trying to send weapons into the Union Territory through drones to the terrorists who are facing a huge shortage of arms and ammunition.