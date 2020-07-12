AGM-158C LRASM: Indian P-8 fleet soon will have far deadlier missile then BrahMos

In 2020, the U.S. Navy began the process of integrating the AGM-158C LRASM onto the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Trials of which they plan to be completed by 2026 and missiles system made available for entire P-8 Operator including Indian Navy which is currently the second-biggest operator of the type after USN.

AGM-158C LRASM will supersede AGM-84D Block 1C Harpoon anti-ship missiles which are currently deployed by all P-8 Operators including India and is designed to meet the needs to fight in contested environments. According to US media reports, India and Australia have been selected as the first few countries that will get LRASM to strengthen their firepower in an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific region

AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile is a stealthy anti-ship cruise missile developed for the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. LRASM has a range of 450 km to 1000 km depending on the warhead used which is 450kgs for 450 km range if reduced it improves upon its range, which means each P-8 aircraft can carry two different LRSAM with two different warheads with two different range.

LRASM is a subsonic and Stealthy cruise missile that is equipped with sophisticated autonomous targeting capabilities, mid-course guidance, low-altitude profile, and obstacle-avoidance algorithms which even with subsonic speeds makes it far deadlier than current contemporary missiles. LRASM is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, network links, and GPS navigation in electronic warfare environments.

