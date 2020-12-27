After two decades, Kargil martyr’s 80-year-old mother gets pension

| By

SOURCE: TNS

Over two decades after a soldier from Mansa was killed during the Kargil war in June 1999, the Army has awarded a part of his liberalised family pension to his 80-year-old mother.

Jagir Kaur was in a bad condition, living in a dilapidated house. Her case was taken up by the Mohali-based Ex-servicemen Grievance Cell (ESGC) after a video highlighting her condition surfaced on social media.

After NK Nirmal Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry died, the family was given all due benefits by the Central and state governments, but his widow Paramjit Kaur took away everything and remarried.

According to the ESGC, Nirmal had been married for four years, but Paramjit never lived at her in-laws’ place. Even no ‘Part-II order’ recording the marriage, as is required for administrative purposes, was published by the Army. However, after Nirmal’s death, Paramjit had managed to get the Part-II order published.

Jagir Kaur, being illiterate and from a remote place, never knew her entitlements. She had six sons, out of whom two died, and four daughters, who are married. Her sons work as labourers or do odd jobs.

After the ESGC took up the case with the Army in August this year and presented various documents and court records, the Army issued a new pension order granting Jagir Kaur one-third of the liberalised family pension that was being paid to Paramjit.