After Rajnath, NSA Ajit Doval warns China, says ‘will fight where threat emerges, will fight for greater good’

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that he is confident that Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of country’s land, NSA Ajit Doval issued a stern warning to China saying India will fight where the threat emerges and will fight for the greater good, not for self.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also warned China and expressed confidence in the Indian troops saying, “We must be prepared and the Indian Troops responded well to China’s misadventure.”

We don’t secure our Rashtra, we only try to secure our Rajya, Doval said adding that ‘Rashtra’ is created by India’s saint and that ‘Rajya’ can end but ‘Rashtra’ can never end.

After performing ‘Shastra Puja’ at the Sukna-based headquarters of the Indian Army’s 33 Corps in Darjeeling district of West Bengal the Defence Minister said that India wants an end to the ongoing border tension with China and restoration of peace.

“This is our objective. But at times, some nefarious incidents keep happening,” Singh said after performing the ‘puja’.

The tension between India and China escalated after the Galwan incident in which twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives in an ambush by PLA soldiers.

In retaliation Indian forces also attacked the PLA leading to significant casualties on their side, however, China is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash.

According to Indian officials, China suffered “heavy casualties” in the incident.

Indian forces also thwarted Chinese intrusion in Pangong Tso and occupied a number of strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rezang La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of the lake in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row that began on May 5, however, no breakthrough has been achieved till now.