After martyred husband, wife Karuna Singh to join the Indian Army

dent of Ratlam. After completing m.teck’s degree she was working as a professor at Agra College. Her husband Lt Dharmendra Singh had attained veerpace in the accident in the warship Vikramaditya.

Martyred Dharmendra Singh’s mother Tina Kunwar Chauhan lives in Ratlam, and Tina Kunwar was not happy after she received news of her becoming an officer in the Indian Army. He says that after his son, he is now going to the service of the nation, he is proud and happy that his two sons are now officers in the Indian Army.

Karuna said that 40 days after the marriage, the news of her husband’s martyrdom had completely rocked. At one point, it seemed as if everything was over. I was in my in-laws Ratlam at the time the incident took place. But the words of mother-in-law Tina Kunwar Chauhan and mother Krishna Singh inspired me and I got into preparation.

Karuna said that group captain Irfan Khan was the first to inspire me to join the hordes. He is the chief of the District Sainik Welfare Organisation in Ratlam. Inspired by him, a close family friend in Indore went to retired Colonel Nikhil Dewan, under whose guidance he started preparing for the SSB interview. Karuna Chauhan said that there is a provision in the armed forces that Veer Nari (widow of martyrs) does not have to give a written test. They are called for direct interviews. I applied for the Indian Army in December 2019. But there was no respite at that time. Then try again, in which they were selected.