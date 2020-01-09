After India-US pact of 2016, India now set to sign path-breaking logistics support agreement with Russia

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

About five years after signing a path-breaking logistics support agreement with the United States, India is readying to sign an identical pact with the Russians.

The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELA) between India and Russia is ready for signing. Both sides have agreed to the conditions. An Indian naval ship, once it enters a Russian port, will be provided with fuel, food and water, lubricant and port services. Similar help will be given to IAF planes.

Besides, Indian service personnel who would avail of the RELA will get help with local transport. Payments will be calculated later; there will be no requirement for immediate payment. Russian ships and aircraft in Indian ports and airbases will get similar services as well.

This can happen during port visits, disaster relief work and exercises between the armed forces. Help with spare parts, communication and medical services are also part of the agreement.

With both countries agreeing, only legal vetting for minor irritants if there are any, and the signing remains. The RELA could be signed during a big visit, the Russians being particularly keen on the signing of such agreements during major bilateral visits, highly-placed government sources said. This could happen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia later in the year or earlier.

The LEMOA or the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement between India and the United States was signed in 2016 by Manohar Parrikar, then defence minister and his American counterpart, Ashton Carter. India and France have also signed a similar agreement and this is particularly important keeping in mind the close military ties between the two countries.