After IAF’s letter, Vij announces key steps to save Rafale from birds

With the Indian Air Force (IAF) expressing serious concern about the safety of Rafale aircraft from birds at the Ambala airbase, Haryana home, health and urban local bodies (ULB) minister Anil Vij on Monday directed officials to take important measures, including setting up of solid waste management plant, to tackle the crisis.



On August 5, IAF director general (inspection and safety) Air Marshal Manavendra Singh had written a letter to Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora, asking for support of the civil administration in tackling the threat to Rafale aircraft from birds in the vicinity of the Ambala Cantonment airbase.



The Air Marshal expressed had asked the Haryana government to ensure implementation of the solid waste management (SWM) scheme saying that garbage attracts large birds like black kites. He had also suggested a ban on pigeon breeding and flying in 10-km radius of the airbase.



Following a meeting with officials of Ambala Sadar Municipal Council (MC), Ambala City Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board Ambala and IAF on Monday, Vij said, “Firstly, it was decided to start the solid waste management plant on priority in Ambala. Secondly, the dairies around Ambala Cantonment and city will be shifted out. Thirdly, the open drainage system will end in Ambala Cantonment and city and cleaning of big drains will be carried out with machines.”



He said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Rafale aircraft squadron has been established at Ambala IAF station. So, we need to pay attention towards the serious issue raised by the IAF. The government, non-government and social organizations have to work together to make flying safe for the fighter jets in Ambala.”



The minister said a committee had been formed for this entire task and ULBD chief engineer Bhaskar Gupta would be its chairman and Ambala Sadar MC executive officer (EO) Virender Nehra and Virender Saharan of Ambala City MC would be members. He said a meeting would be held every month to check the ground reality of the works and implement required improvements soon.