After 34 yrs of armed struggle, NDFB finally disbands itself

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Thirty-four years since it was formed, the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) finally disbanded itself at two different locations in the last 24 hours. This was done in accordance with a clause in the memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed by the outfit’s four factions and other Bodo stakeholders with the government on January 27.

The outfit, which became one the biggest and deadliest militant outfits in the NE region, is the third such armed group and the second one in Assam to have disbanded itself after signing a peace deal. Mizo National Army — the armed wing of Mizo National Front (MNF) — was disbanded after the signing of the Mizo Accord four decades ago. In 2002, Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) ceased to exist after signing the second Bodo Accord.

On January 27, the four NDFB factions set aside their differences and unanimously resolved to unite for implementing all the clauses of the accord. While three NDFB factions — Saoraigwra, Ranjan Daimari and Dhiren Boro — declared the end of NDFB at Udalguri on Monday, the fourth one, NDFB (Progressive) led by Gobinda Basumatry, announced its disbanding at a ceremonial function at Serfanguri on Tuesday.

“To find a solution to the political, economic, social and cultural issues of the Bodo people, the Bodo Security Force was formed in 1986. It was renamed as NDFB in 1994. Our fight has finally come to an end after 34 years of armed struggle from within and outside the country… from Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan. We believe that the NDFB movement has been a successful one and so we are disbanding the group,” NDFB (P) leader Gobinda Basumatry said.