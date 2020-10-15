Aero India 2021 bookings fill up

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

Bookings for Aero India 2021 which will be held between February 3 and 7 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka have been filling up quickly. Of the total 212 exhibitors, 194 are Indian exhibitors and the remaining are foreign companies. Only about 8 per cent of the space is currently available for exhibitors at the venue as 48 per cent of space has already been booked. The remaining 44 per cent has been provisionally booked.

The upcoming edition of Aero India is one of the few airshows which is being held in the ongoing pandemic. Many air shows across the globe have been cancelled or postponed.

So far, companies from eight countries have confirmed their participation. Some of the prominent ones are Dassault Aviation from France, Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, Rosoboronexport JSC from Russia, Rollys-Royce from UK, Boeign from US, SAAB AB from Sweden.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it was a unique challenge to the state government and Ministry of Defence to host this event during such times. The organisers will be adopting measures like making all manuals, brochure and literature available in digital format, following social distancing, and a contactless experience to exhibitors and visitors. Limited people will be allowed at a time inside the venue, and regular disinfection of objects will be carried out.

In the last edition of the air show held in 2019, 403 exhibitors had taken part with 165 foreign exhibitors from 22 countries. Around 61 aircrafts were on display.