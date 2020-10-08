Aero India-2021 aims to make India self-reliant in defence production: Rajnath Singh

| By

SOURCE: Prasar Bharati

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the 13th Aero India Expo would help India rank among the top five countries of the world in defence and aerospace industries with active participation of the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the round table virtual conference on Aero India in Bengaluru yesterday, Mr Singh said, the country needs to strengthen the defence system for peace.

The Minister explained that Aero India-2021 aims to make India self-reliant in defence production as the country houses one of the largest defence manufacturing sectors. Due to the latest defence policies, we have enabled aerospace industries from design to production.

Mr. Singh further added that Aero India is one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries.

The Defence Minister said that the country has a large pool of technically qualified human resources for developing defence manufacturing hubs.