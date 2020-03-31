Advanced T-90M Tank Deliveries to Russian Army Expected Later This Year

| By

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

In early 2020, the Uralvagonzavod plant reported that the state tests for the T-90M tank had been successfully completed. Deliveries of the state-of-the-art T-90M tank to the Russian Armed Forces will begin later in 2020, Oleg Yevtushenko, executive director of the country’s State Corporation Rostec, said on Monday.

“[…] In 2019, Uralvagonzavod completed state tests for the T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank, and this year we will start to supply this armoured vehicle to the troops”, Yevtushenko pointed out.The state contract for the overhaul and modernisation of the T-90A tank, which yielded the T-90M, was clinched between the Defence Ministry and Uralvagonzavod at the Army 2019 forum in June of last year.

The new tank was developed under the framework of the “Breakthrough-3” project.

The key difference between the T-90M and previous models is the newly-designed turret module, which features multi-layer armour, and the 125A 2A82-1M cannon that is also used by the new generation Armata tank.

The T-90M is equipped with a highly-automated Kalina fire control system, as well as a remotely controlled anti-aircraft machine gun with a 12.7-mm Kord MT machine gun.

To protect against enemy fire, the tank features anti-cumulative trellised screens and a Relict dynamic defence system. Crew comfort has been improved with air conditioning.

The T-90M is equipped with a powerful diesel engine that accelerates the tank on a highway to a speed of 60 kilometres per hour.