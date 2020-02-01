‘Act East Policy’ against Nagas in India and Myanmar, Says NSCN-K Chief

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

The chief of the Khaplang faction of rebel outfit National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K) on Friday said both India and Myanmar have become closer policy-wise and have started to adopt similar strategy and tactics to assimilate and subjugate Nagas — politically, economically and culturally.

Yung Aung’s remarks came on the 40th foundation day of the banned rebel outfit. “Their (India and Myanmar) ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Look West Policy’ are two sides of the same coin to benefit both the countries while subduing our country and the whole WESEA region,” he said in a press statement. “These two countries still harbour the old colonial mentality of ‘might is right’ and continue to unleash their reign of terror to suppress our genuine struggle.”

Aung claimed India is playing a major role in masterminding joint political and military operations with Tatmadaw, the army of Myanmar, and is providing all possible logistic and material support.

“Some Nagas, in their confusion, are cynical and doubtful of NSCN and our struggle. They speak of uncertainty, impossibility, and impracticality of the Naga sovereignty. They inject fear and doubt in the minds of fellow Nagas because they fear the future. However, the hope and prayer of millions of Nagas is stronger than this cynicism,” he added.

Appealing to the Nagas to support the liberation movement, Aung said he is willing to resolve their past differences and reconcile under the holy banner of ‘Nagaland for Christ’.