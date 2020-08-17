Aamir Khan faces flak for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan; pics go viral

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s meeting with First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdo?an has upset many netizens at home. Aamir Khan is in Turkey for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

As per the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received Aamir Khan at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on August 15. First Lady Erdogan has also tweeted about the same.

“I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!” she tweeted.

As per the statement on the website, the 55-year-old Bollywood actor talked to Erdo?an regarding the social responsibility projects he is associated with. During the meeting, the first lady congratulated the actor on addressing social issues in his movies.

“Mr Khan stated that he would complete the shooting of his latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which couldn’t be completed in India due to COVID-19, in Turkey, and invited First Lady Erdogan to the film set,” the press release read further.

However, Aamir’s meeting with the Turkish First Lady has not gone down well with some netizens, who raised the issue of strained ties between India and Turkey.

Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, during his visit to Islamabad, had compared the situation in Kashmir with the Gallipoli campaign of the World War II.

“Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you [Pakistanis]… Such a solution (on the basis of justice and fairness) will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an had said while addressing a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament.

Recently, the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi, was postponed to Christmas 2021. It is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump.

The movie is being directed by Advait Chandan.