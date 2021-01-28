A son from every household in this Muslim village joins Indian army

The Indian Army is known worldwide for its strength and indomitable courage. The ‘nefarious’ Pakistan and the ‘clever’ China have succumbed many times to the brave sons of India. Today, it is due to the bravery and courage of the Indian army soldiers, that the enemy country is afraid of India.

Our brave soldiers have played an important role in securing the land of India. Today we will tell you about one such Muslim village in India, where a son from every household is posted on the border in the security of the country.

Prakasam is a district in Andhra Pradesh. There is a village here Mallareddy Palli. The population here is dominated by the Muslim community. It is said that this is a village that produces brave and courageous sons to protect the country. The son from every household in this village is posted on the border to take on the enemies.

You will see the passion of joining the army in the eyes of every youth of this village. Every young man here starts working hard from morning to fulfil the dream of joining the Indian army.

Mallareddy Palli Village has many such brave soldiers who took on the enemies in the Indo-Pak Wars, the Kargil War and the India-China War. Huh. The elderly here inspire the children to serve the country by joining the army and support them in the effort to carry on this tradition.

There are 86 families living in Mallareddy Palli village, from which, 130 youth are stationed at the border in defence of country’s borders. The speciality of this village is that the youth of this place join the army even after taking higher education.