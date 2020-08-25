A lie repeated hundred times will not become truth – India thrashes five big ‘lies’ of Pakistan at UN

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India, on Monday, listed as lies, a statement claiming that Pakistan’s envoy Munir Akram spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) when the session was not open to non-members. The Indian Mission further said that the statement exposes ‘five big lies’ by Pakistan, home to the largest number of terrorists in the world.

“We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council”, Indian mission at UN said in a statement.

Dismissing claims by the country that it is a ‘victim of terrorism by India’, the Indian Mission reminded UNSC that Pakistan is the biggest sponsor of terrorism against India.

Osama bin Laden was hiding in Pakistan, India reminds UN

Rejecting its claims that Al Qaeda has been decimated from the region, India underlined that Osama bin Laden was hiding in that country in plain sight.

“The claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region. Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a “martyr”,” the statement read.

Accusing Islamabad of systemic cleansing, New Delhi highlighted that Pakistan’s minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is just about 3 per cent. “This is in addition to false allegations about India’s sovereign actions in the Union Territory of J&K, which are for the welfare of the people. The world has seen through their lies yet again,” the Indian statement read.