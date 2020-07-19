A contract for 500 Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) guided bombs Soon

Indigenously designed and developed guided bomb Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) capable of engaging ground targets with high precision out to a range of 100 km is heading towards production after DRDO concluded three back to back trials with different release conditions during 16 to 18 August 2018 and all the mission objectives have been achieved.

The 120-kg class smart weapon is intended against runways, bunkers, aircraft hangers, and other reinforced structures. the lightweight high-precision guided bomb is one of the world-class weapons systems designed and developed in the country. SAAW has been tested from Jaguar and Su-30MKI and will be adapted for all fighter jets in the IAF fleet has it has shown higher precision than missiles.

Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy had put up the combined requirement for 500 Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) long-range precision-guided anti-airfield weapon and presently negotiation is underway between all concerned parties to start the production of the weapon system in batches. idrw.org has been informed that weapon has undergone eight developmental trials till date and performance of the system for different ranges under multiple launch conditions has been demonstrated to IAF.

