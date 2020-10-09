83 Tejas Mk1A Deal in December, HAL Starts preparations

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, has confirmed that the deal for 83 Indigenously made Tejas Mk1A fighter jet is now just a formality and inking of contracts between IAF and HAL will be done by December 2020, with deliveries to begin from 2023 onwards, which is likely to be completed by 2028.

IAF has asked HAL to maintain an Annual production Capacity of 20 aircraft per year from 2024-25 onwards so that by early 2028 all aircrafts contracted are delivered. State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is already in talks with GE Aviation for fresh orders of 100+ F404-GE-IN20 Engines and a final contract is to be inked soon in 2021. HAL already has placed orders for Israeli developed ELM-2052 AESA Radar for the same.

HAL already has started the process of installing additional capacity at the Private defense contractors who are now in charge of the manufacturing of wings, front, mid, and rear fuselage of the LCA-Tejas to meet IAF’s rate of annual production. idrw.org has been told while HAL waits for the inking of the final contract, activities already have begun to enhance the capacity of LCA-Tejas from 16 to 20 by 2024-25 for which the current Su-30MKI production facility which will be vacated by 2023 will be used to manufacture 4 additional jets.

