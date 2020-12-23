8000 people moved to a safer location for tomorrows Agni-IV test

8100 people have been shifted from villages within a 2.5km radius from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast, ahead of the crucial test of the Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Agni-IV, with a strike range of 4000 km.

The strategic surface-to-surface Agni-IV missile was last tested in 2018 as part of User trials by the strategic force command (SFC).

The indigenously developed sophisticated Agni-IV having a 4,000 km strike range is a two-stage missile. It is 20 meters long with a weight of 17 tonnes. The state-of-the-art missile is equipped with modern and compact avionics to provide a high level of reliability and precision.

