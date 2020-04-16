68th Raising Day of Para Regiment: All you need to know

SOURCE: HT

The Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army is celebrating its 68th Raising Day today (April 15). The regiment has a long history and many successful missions in its kitty. It traces its history to the British era when the earliest airborne regiment was formed in 1941. It fought alongside British troops at several locations across the world.

The Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment was officially formed in March, 1945, and took part in a military operation in Burma (present day Myanmar). This regiment also worked to provide medical assistance during the 1950 war when North Korea invaded South Korea. India had sent a para unit on the call of the United Nations; it earned the title of “Maroon Angels” from the locals who widely appreciated the help being provided by the para unit.

The present day para regiment came into existence on April 15, 1952, when three existing parachute battalions – 1st battalion of Punjab Para Regiment, 3rd Battalion of Maratha Light Infantry and 1st Battalion of Kumaon Regiment – were absorbed.

The re-raised regiment was also given a new formation sign, the Shatrujeet, which signified the operations rediness of the brigade.

The regiment was augmented by the Sino-India war of 1962.

The regiment has been historically known for feats in mountaineering. Captain Avtar Singh Cheema of 7 Para was the first Indian atop Mount Everest. He belnged to Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan.

The troops of the Para Regiment are given training at its centre in Bengaluru.