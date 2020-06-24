68% believe China bigger problem for India than Pakistan: Poll

| By

SOURCE: PTI

As many as 68 per cent of those who participated in a poll believe that China poses a bigger problem for India than Pakistan, and 72.6 per cent of the respondents expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on the issue of national security, according to a statement.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents in the ABP-CVoter poll believe that Pakistan is a more serious concern, the statement said. To a question if the Indian government has taken concrete steps to give China a befitting reply after the LAC standoff in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, more than 60 per cent of the respondents answered in negative, while 39 per cent said it has done so.

According to the poll, 73.6 per cent of the respondents said they have more confidence in the BJP-led NDA government than Opposition parties in dealing with the situation.

About 16.7 per cent responded in favour of the Opposition, while 9.6 per cent said neither the government nor its rival parties are capable of handling the situation China.

To a question on a comparison between PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, 61 per cent of respondents said they had “no faith” in Rahul.

The statement said 14.4 per cent of the respondents said they have some faith in the Congress leader over the issue of national security. Over 68 per cent believe Indians will boycott Chinese products, while 31 per cent people will continue to buy goods made in China.