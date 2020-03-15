603 Bangladeshis living illegally in Maharashtra deported in last four years: Minister

SOURCE: PTI

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Saturday said 603 people staying in the state illegally have been sent back to Bangladesh in the last four years.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Desai said 3,341 people staying in the state have been accused of being Bangladeshi nationals. “As many as 3,431 persons are accused of being Bangladeshi nationals, of which 603 have been sent back to their country after completing due procedures. A total of 660 cases have been lodged against people for not having Indian citizenship,” he said.

Desai informed the House that 22 Bangladeshi citizens were found last month in Arnala area, some 60 kilometres from Mumbai.