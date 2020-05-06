6, Including Security Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K’s Budgam: Report

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Six persons, including a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district today, the police said. Terrorists threw a grenade at a security personnel near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of central Kashmir district, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said that a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.