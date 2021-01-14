50 years of ‘1971’: Army to celebrate 2021 as Golden Victory Year to commemorate war that liberated Bangladesh

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Indian Army will be celebrating the year 2021 as the Golden Victory Year to mark the remarkable victory of 1971 war. Army chief General MM Naravane, on Thursday, said that a number of events will be organised to mark 50 years of the 1971 war which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, erstwhile East Pakistan.

“Some Veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance is being given to the 50 yrs of 1971 war. I’d like to say that this entire yr will be celebrated as ‘Golden Victory Year’ to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country,” Naravane said while speaking on the occasion of Veterans’Day.

The Army Chief announced that a small memorial would be built at the National War Memorial in Delhi with the soil from the villages of the gallantry awardees of 1971 war and the places where the victory was achieved at that time.

Naravane further said that the last year was challenging for the armed forces as well as for the entire country. Hailing the valour of the troops who stood along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) despite the pandemic situation in the country.

Navy Chief, IAF Chief thank veterans for their service

Speaking from the same platform, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the IAF has emerged as a lethal, potent aerospace power because of the contribution of veterans towards the force. “I’d like to acknowledge with respect & pride the contribution of our Veterans in this journey,” Bhadauria said.

Airing similar sentiments, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Navy has evolved as a multidimensional force due to the ‘vision perseverance and fortitude of veterans’.

“All of us who are in uniform and service today gratefully acknowledge that the multidimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance and fortitude of our Veterans,” Singh said.