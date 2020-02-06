5 New MWF-Tejas Mk2 Features revealed

India’s upcoming Tejas Mk2 aka Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) fighter jet will feature 5 New additional capabilities which the scale model of the mock-up displayed at Aero India 2019 could not reveal at that point of time but now has been confirmed by ADA that indeed this features will be first to be introduced in the Mk2 variant which will not be seen in the Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A variant.

We all know that MWF-Tejas Mk2 will come with new additional design features like compound delta wing with close-coupled canards, infrared search-and-track (IRST) sensor, a missile approach warning system (MAWS), and an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

5 New MWF-Tejas Mk2 Features revealed are

1) No Nose probe: MWF-Tejas Mk2 will not feature air data probe on the front of the nose but instead on the where the radome meets the air frame. The air data probe is a primary flight data gathering component which is used in displaying Airspeed and Altitude on the HUD.

2) Side stick: MWF-Tejas Mk2 will be the first fighter jet made locally in India to feature Side stick Control Grip which is for flight control, autopilot override, nose-wheel steering, aerial refueling, display management, air-to-ground weapon release, and a two-stage trigger for air-to-air weapons release. Side stick has the advantage of less cockpit clutter and visibility and use of Wide Area Display (WAD) is also not hindered.

3) Retractable in-flight refueling probe: MWF-Tejas Mk2 Scale model displayed at Aero India 2019 featured a Fixed in-flight refueling (IFR) as seen in Tejas Mk1 and even in Tejas Mk1A, but it is now confirmed that the MWF-Tejas Mk2 will feature Retractable in-flight refueling probe.

4) 8 BVRAAMS in Beast Mode : In Air-Superiority configuration, MWF-Tejas Mk2 will be the first fighter jet in the Indian Air Force which will be capable of carrying 8 BVRAAMs in its 11 hard-points due to usage of Dual-Pylons. BVRAAM like Astra can be even loaded at its wingtip which is usually reserved for the WVRAAMs like R-73 and ASRAAM.

5) Next Gen-Head-Up Display (HUD): MWF-Tejas Mk2 will be first to feature with a wide-angle holographic head-up display (HUD) system to display, flight parameters and tactical cues for immediate head-up work.

