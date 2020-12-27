5 Maoists Arrested, Arms, Ammunition Seized In Jharkhand

Police has arrested five Maoists and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Saturday.

According to the police they belonged to group named Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

Senior police official HP Janardhanan said that a live bullet, including a rifle and a pistol, have been recovered from three of them. Mr Janardhanan had received information that the arrested Maoists was involved in money laundering from traders.

Police believed there were other members of the group who managed to escape.