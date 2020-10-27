’47 Indo-Pak war given ‘less importance’

SOURCE: TNS

Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), president, Honorary Commissioned Officers’ Welfare Association of Himachal Pradesh, lamented the India-Pakistan war of 1947 was the longest war but it got less importance.

He said although India’s independence was yet in its infancy, it was on October 26, 1947, when the Maharaja of J and K signed the instrument of accession to India and troops were airlifted to Srinagar to reinforce the withdrawing princely state forces.

Capt Verma said, “The longest war was not given importance, perhaps to cover up the mistakes of politicians in power at that time.”