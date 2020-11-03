42 Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam

Bangladesh on Monday took back 42 people including nine women of the country, who had entered Assam illegally over the past three years. The Bangladeshi nationals were sent from the Sutarkandi international border check post in south Assam’s Karimganj district.

They were arrested from Kamrup, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Guwahati, Kachar, Karimganj, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts. The Bangladeshi nationals were lodged at different detention centres in the state for past two to three years.

Among them, some were residing in Assam for past several years and the Foreigners’ Tribunals had declared them illegal foreigners.

Karimganj district Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said that out of the 42 Bangladeshi nationals, 33 are male and nine are female.

He said the Bangladeshi nationals are coming from nine districts of Assam.

“Out of 42, eight are from Cachar and three from Karimganj district. 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been brought through the Government Railway Police, Guwahati. They were detained 2-3 years back under the Foreigners’ Act. We have deported them through legal procedures,” India Today quoted Kumar as saying.