4-year-old boy killed near LoC from Indian shelling : Pakistani Media

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

A four-year-old boy was killed and four other civilians were injured by Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Neelum Raja Mahmood Shahid told Dawn that the four-year-old victim, Hussain Mir, was killed in Bantil village when the Indian forces started shelling earlier today.

“The innocent boy was hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell in the first bout of shelling while he was standing in the courtyard of their house. He died on the spot,” Shahid said. Bantil is part of revenue village Tehjiyan and five kilometres away from Dudhnial. Both Tehjiyan and Dudhnial had suffered damages from Indian shelling on Friday as well.

In Rakhchikri sector, two men, aged 26 years and 70 years respectively, were injured from Indian shelling, police official Raja Khalid Kiani told Dawn. Meanwhile, in Poonch district, a 14-year-old boy was critically injured after shelling started in the area at about 6:30pm, police official Abdul Wudood said.

Early in the morning, a 50-year-old woman was injured in Gaahi Barhu village of Samahni sector in the southernmost Bhimber district, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Bhimber Mir Abid.

The Nakyal sector of Kotli district was also being “indiscriminately” shelled by Indian troops, residents said, adding that there were no reports about casualties. “Indian army is targeting Mohra Dharoti, Balakot, Nara Lanjot and other adjoining villages. As I speak to you, I can hear the thunder of mortars and artillery,” Abdul Qayyum Tahir, a Nakyal-based journalist told Dawn by telephone.

“We will be able to ascertain losses only when the shelling stops,” he added.