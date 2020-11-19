4 terrorists killled in encounter at Nagrota district in Jammu and Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists near Ban toll laza in Jammu’s Nagrota district at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the terrorists were trapped and there was gun firing from both the ends. The terrorists were on their way to Kashmir from Jammu in a bus. The security has been tightened in Nagrota, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed.

Meanwhile, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir at least 12 civilians were injured on Wednesday evening in an attack when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces.

The grenade intended for the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kakapora area of the district, missed the target and exploded on the road.

The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.